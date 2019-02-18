3 killed, 2 injured in various incidents

Mandi Bahauddin

A minor girl among three people was killed and two others injured in separate incidents of violence and a road mishap in different areas of Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday. Police that armed robbers barged into a mobile phone shop located in Miana Gondal police station jurisdiction and started looted cash and cell phones after taking the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. Upon resistance, the robbers opened straight fire killing shopkeeper Zulfiqar on the spot and fled with the looted cash and cell phones.

Driver of a van identified as Amanat Ali died after the over speeding Sargodha bound van rammed into a tractor trolley parked by roadside near Chak No. 26. Three culprits including Faisal, Khadim and another barged into house of an opponent located in Haria Station area and opened indiscriminate fire injuring the house owner Javed Iqbal, his four-year-old niece Sehrish and a six-year-old nephew Hamid and fled the scene. .—INP

