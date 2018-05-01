3 kids allegedly died of Polio vaccine

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Adding to the worst apprehensions of the parents about the Polio eradication programme and the imported vaccine being used in Pakistan, as many as three children allegedly died in the provincial capital Monday after they were dispensed Polio vaccine.

“At least three children allegedly died from anti-polio injection in Shaheen Muslim Town of Peshawar on Monday”. The hospital sources said.

According to reports, four other children were severely infected from the vaccination and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment but three of them breathed their last. However, it could not be ascertained as to who dispensed Polio drops or injection to the affected kids.

The bereaved parents claimed that condition of the children deteriorated immediately after they received the injections adding the minors were shifted to the hospital where they lost the battle of life.

Though the health department while taking notice of the incident has initiated probe of the deaths, the incident has sent a wave of concern among the parents of children under five years of age and who are required to be dispensed polio drops almost every month or two.

It may be recalled, that there have been apprehensions about the polio eradication programme and many parents have refused dispensation of Polio drops to their children even forcing the district administration and law enforcers to initiate action against the refusing parents. On the other hand the situation is more grim in the tribal areas where there is stronger apprehension about the Polio eradication programme and Polio teams have been coming under attacks that took many lives of the Polio workers and people associated with the teams.