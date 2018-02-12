3 injured in Indian firing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Indian army initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors targeting civil population, the army’s media wing confirmed.

Three citizens including 2 women Saba Azad, 24 years and Nagina Aqsad, 36 years were injured the incident.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing and killed Indian soldier, injures two others in retaliatory firing along Working Boundary.

Early this month, a citizen embraced martyrdom, while two children were injured when Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nezapir, Rawalkot sector.

Whereas earlier this year, the Pakistan Army befittingly responded to unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Working Boundary (WB), leaving at least one Indian troop dead and two others wounded on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted the civilian population in Zafarwal Sector where at least three civilians received serious wounds in the incident.

The befitting response to the Indian aggression silenced the enemy’s guns, said the ISPR statement.