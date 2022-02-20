3 injured in Peshawar PS attack

At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police station in Peshawar on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said unknown men hurled hand grenades at the Phandu Police Station and escaped, resulting in injuries to at least three policemen.

The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Video footage of the attack showed a man hurling the hand grenades over the wall of the police station.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, while giving details of the attack, said the unknown assailants hurled two hand grenades at the station. As a result, three officials were injured while no casualty was reported, he added.

Ahsan said “general threats” regarding police stations in the city had been received and security measures were subsequently taken. However, a threat specifically related to the Phandu Police Station had not been received, the CCPO said.