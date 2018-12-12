3 Indian police killed in Kashmiri fighters attack

Srinagar

Armed Kashmiris fighting against Indian rule in occupied Kashmir attacked a police post on Tuesday, killing three officers and injuring another, Indian police said.

The fighters opened gunfire at the post in the southern Shopian area, police said. Three policemen were killed on the spot and another was critically wounded in the attack.

The fighters took away four automatic rifles from the post, police said.

Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched search operations in the area to go after the fighters. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August in the same area, four police officials were killed in an attack by Kashmiri fighters.—Agencies

