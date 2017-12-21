3 including policeman killed

Three persons including a policeman were killed in different incidents in city during last 24 hours.

According to police Wednesday, a 55-year-old Abdul Rauf was killed due to personal disputes.

The incident took place in the limits of Majeed Colony Eidgah ground. His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital.

The area police is investigating the matter.

In an other incident, 33-year-old labourer Shahzad died of head injuries in the jurisdiction of Docks police station near ICI bridge.

His body was shifted to Civil hospital for legal formalities.

A policeman Karim Bux was killed when he was hit by a car in Landhi area. The unknown driver alongwith car managed to escape from the spot.

His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital.—APP

