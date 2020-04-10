3 including father, 2 sons die in accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT MUZAFFARGARH/SIALKO

Three family members including father with two sons were killed as speeding oil tanker ran over the motorcycle near head Taunsa Barrage tehsil Kot Addu. According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Nadeemullah s/o Hashmatullah along with his two sons Muhammad Qasim and Aryan was going somewhere riding on motorcycle and a speeding oil tanker crushed them while overtaking. As a result, three family members sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the oil tanker driver managed to escape from there.