3 human smugglers arrested

Staff Reporter

Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Saturday arrested three human smugglers involved in looting millions of rupees from innocent citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

According to an FIA spokesman, the accused namely Umer Hanif, resident of Faisalabad fraudulently received Rs 370,000 from complainant Amjad Mushtaq of Lahore on the pretext of providing Turkish employment visa. The other accused Riasat Ali, resident of Okara, received Rs 500,000 for employment visa of Abu Dhubi from complainant Muhammad Imtiaz of Okara. The third accused Nazir Ahmad, resident of Sargodha ,received Rs 220,000 for employment visa of Saudi Arabia from complainant Muhammad Saleem of Lahore.

First investigation reports have been registered against the accused persons.

Nasirabad Police on Saturday arrested 13 gamblers from Rahim Park Makka Collony and recovered Rs 40,750 in cash, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

On information, a special police team led by SHO Naseerabad conducted a raid at the said place and arrested the accused with booty.

Police have registered a case against the accused.