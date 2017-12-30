3 held for violating renting law

Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday arrested three house owners for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws. Civil Line’s police conducted a raid and arrested Khalid Rehman, Tauqeer and Sagheer who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.—APP