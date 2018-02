Gujranwala

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested three suspects including a government official during raid on a fake Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) office in Gujranwala.

According to deputy director FIA Mufakkhar Adeel, the suspects include EOBI’s assistant director Tariq. The suspects used to issue pension card to labourers while taking Rs25,000-50,000 from them. FIA has also recovered letter pads of EOBI, income tax and fake stamps of National Bank.—INP