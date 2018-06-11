3 held for refilling gas illegally

Rawalpindi

Local police raided an illegal gas re-filling point here on Sunday and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed police spokesman.

According to detail, Kalar Syedan Police, Pirwadhi and Cvil Line police conducted raids at different areas and arrested three persons Muhammad Shour, Haseeb and Abdullah on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered case against them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Fakhar Sultan Raja has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.—APP