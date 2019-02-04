3 friends killed, one injured in accident

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Three friends were killed and one was injured in collision between a car and a dumper.

The police on Monday told further that a speeding car while taking a U turn on late Sunday night had collided with a dumper at Sialkot-Daska road near Moutra Adda, in the limits of the Moutra police station.

As a result of the collision three car riding friends namely, Tayyab s/o Nawaz (24), Faizan s/o Aftab (23) and Hamza s/o Hanif were killed at the spot while their two companions, Muzammal s/o Azhar Javed (26) and Salman s/o Rasheed (21), sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. The police have started investigations.

