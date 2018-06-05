3 FC soldiers martyred in suicide attack

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Three paramilitary soldiers were martyred and two others wounded in a suicide attack near a security checkpoint in Mastung city of Balochistan province on Monday evening.

The suicide bombing took place near Aziz Frontier Corps checkpoint. The casualties were shifted to the Ghous Bakhsh hospital.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Munir Jan, Sepoy Ahmed Jan and Sepoy Parwez, while Sepoys Nasir and Irshad were injured.

Balochistan has been wrecked by ethnic, sectarian, militant and separatist violence fed by a potpourri of groups. Last month, security forces foiled a brazen terrorist attack, killing five suicide bombers who tried to storm an FC compound in Quetta.