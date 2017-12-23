3 FC soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists die in cross-border attack

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Three FC troops were martyred on Friday in cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The FC personnel were busy constructing a new border post when the attack took place in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand agency.

At least five terrorists were killed by retaliatory fire from Pakistani forces and another 11 were injured, added ISPR.

The Army’s media wing further said that Pakistan is paying the cost for lack of capacity in the Afghan armed forces and ungoverned spaces on the Afghan side of the border.

Earlier in December, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency.

Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains.