3 fake cola drink factories sealed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed three illegal factories for producing fake soft drinks with the label of well famous carbonated drink companies and discarded more than 30000 fake cola drinks during taking action against them.

PFA raiding team under the supervision of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal has conducted raids on the tip-off information of vigilance cell in different areas of the city. PFA’s watchdogs take into custody 30000 ready bottles from three different factories which were functional in the different premises of city including Fateh Garh, Shaira Kot and Mustafabad Kasur.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that PFA has rooted out all factories by confiscated their machinery and material from the site which had to use in the preparation of fake cola drinks. He said that PFA has confiscated 7 gas cylinder, 2 filling machines, 2 compressors, motors, chemical and huge quantity of empty bottles. PFA has also registered a case against Hassan Beverage factory for illegally de-sealing of a factory without getting permission from the authority.

He further said that PFA has caught two trucks fully loaded with fake beverages and foiled an attempt to supply on local shops in different cities of Punjab. Factories were using chemical, fake and expired flavor in the preparation of bottles which are injurious to health.