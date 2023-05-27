3 drug dealers held, 2.7 kg narcotics seized

In a relentless effort to combat the menace of narcotics, the district police conducted a series of successful operations, resulting in the arrest of three drug dealers and the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics. District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, determined to eliminate drugs from society, issued clear instructions to take all possible measures against this growing problem, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said a team of Sadar Police led by its Station House Officer (SHO) Arslan Khan Gandapur, responded swiftly upon receiving a tip-off, leading to the apprehension of Rizwan, son of Shahjahan and a resident of Shorkot. During the arrest, law enforcement officials recovered a significant amount of illicit substances, including 1575 grams of hashish, as well as a 30-bore pistol accompanied by six cartridges from Rizwan’s possession.

In another operation, authorities arrested Muhammad Naeem, son of Ghulam Yasin and a resident of Muryali, during a routine blockade. A search carried out during the arrest led to the discovery of 135 grams of heroin in Naeem’s possession. Additionally, the police apprehended another individual during routine patrolling. Subsequent search procedures yielded 885 grams of hashish and 184 grams of the highly addictive Ice drug.

Following these operations, separate cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, marking a significant step forward in the fight against drug trafficking.