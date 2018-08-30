3 die of suffocation cleaning well

Mingora

Two brothers among three people died of suffocation while cleaning a well in Ghorija area of Swat valley on Wednesday. Police said that the incident took place in tehsil Kabal where a man Laiq Zada fainted due to suffocation caused by poisonous gases accumulated in the well.

Rahimzada went down to the well to rescue his brother Laiq Zada, but he also lost his consciousness due to non-availability of oxygen. Another person identified as Said Rehman tried to rescue the two brothers but also he fainted. The locals shifted the fainted people to the Saidu Sharif Hospital where they expired.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp