City Reporter

Three labourers were killed while one another sustained injuries when the roof of an under- construction building collapsed at Chundi Main Bazaar here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the labourers were busy in construction work at the 4th floor of the building when the roof caved in due to windstorm. Resultantly, Nazir Hussain, Pervaiz and Sajjad died while another labourer sustained serious injuries.