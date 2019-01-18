3 die as car crashes into power pylon

Faisalabad

At least three people died and another critically injured when a car crashed into an electricity pylon here, rescue sources said.

According to details, a car got of out control of driver apparently due to over speeding and it hit a power pylon at Bhai Wala Phatak, Jhumra Road in Faisalabad.

The car was completely destroyed in the accident resulting in death of three people on the spot and leaving another critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of the wounded person was stated to be critical.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp