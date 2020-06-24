3 die, 16 injured in road crashes

Three of a family died on-the-spot while 16 others were seriously injured in four different road mishaps on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Siddique of Islamabad, was on the way to Lahore along with his family in a car No. AH-237 and when he reached near Atla Marwan village on Motorway, a speeding car coming from behind hit the car. As a result, both vehicles were overturned and badly smashed.

Consequently, Muhammad Ashraf and his sons – Hamza and Muhammad Irfan died on-the-spot before any medical aid could be made available to them. The travelers – Aatif, Sanaullah and Muhammad Aman of other vehicle were also critically injured and were shifted to the Trauma Centre by Rescue-1122.

A tractor driver Ali Hamza son of Muhammad Yar of Amrao Kalan village was seriously injured when Sir Syed Express bound for Rawalpindi hit his tractor trolley near Gajar Gola Railway Station. The injured was attempting to cross the railway track when the fast approaching express train hit the tractor trolley. The tractor and trolley were badly smashed. The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Trauma Centre here.

In another road mishap, 10 persons including Muhammad Azam, Ijaz, Ghulam Abbas, Khalid and six others were seriously injured when a recklessly driven van hit the rickshaw and a donkey cart here today. The injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre. Two villagers were seriously injured near Bahu Maan when their cat in which they were travelling turned turtle on Pindi Bhattian road. The injured were shifted to the Trauma Centre by Rescue-1122.