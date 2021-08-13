3 dead, two injured in POF Wah factory accidental blast

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

At least three people were killed while two others sustained injuries after an accidental explosion occurred in one of the plants of the Pakistan Ordnance Factories, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement here on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the explosion occurred due to a technical fault. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The ISPR added that the technical emergency response team at the POF cleared the accidental site and the situation is under control.

According to initial reports, the explosion shattered the windows of nearby homes and shops. People came out of their houses in fear after they heard the loud blast.

Rescue services, fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion. Security sources said the routes leading to the area have been sealed.