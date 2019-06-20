3 dead, several injured as passenger train hits freight car near Hyderabad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three people were killed and several injured when a passenger train hit a freight car near Hyderabad on Thursday, Edhi volunteers and hospital staff said.

One of the deceased, identified as Aslam Chandio breathed his last in the intensive care unit (ICU) was the driver of the ill-fated Jinnah express, his colleague said.

The other two were identified as Syed Noman Ali and Yasir Bashir.

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, rammed into a stationary goods train that was carrying coal and was bound for Yusufwala.

Three bogies of the goods train capsized as a result of the collision. No bogies of the Jinnah Express were derailed, but the train’s engine did come off the tracks. Furthermore, the section of the tracks which it was left standing on suffered considerable damage.

The goods train was detached from the affected bogies and taken to the railway station. Railway authorities were making arrangements for a crane to remove the remaining wreckage and restore the up country track.

Meanwhile, labourers started working on the track to separate damaged parts of the Jinnah Express engine and goods train.

A heavy contingent of Rangers and police rushed to the spot. Security officials struggled to keep hundreds of people away from the wreckage who had gathered on and around the track.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and sprayed the wreckage to reduce the chances of the engine and coal-laden bogies catching fire.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital’s city branch.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the train accident, a statement by his spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the injured with all possible assistance and instructed the hospital to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.