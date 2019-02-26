3 day sports gala at MUNSUA begins

Multan

The three-day annual sports gala began at Multan Research Institute (MRI) under the auspices of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Monday. MPA Haji Attaur Rehman and MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali jointly opened gala by cutting a cake. Cricket, tug-of-war, football, kabaddi, lemon spoon race, pitcher race and thread and needle competition etc would be the feature of the gala.

Speaking on the occasion, MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali said that sports gala was a regular feature of the varsity, adding that good educational institution keep on holding sports activities. He announced to organize more competitions as compared to last year in ongoing sports galas so that it could inculcate interest of sports among students.—APP

