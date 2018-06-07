3-day Shandur polo festival to kick off on July 7

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The three-day polo festival will kick off in Shandur, the world’s highest polo ground in Chitral, on July 7. “The festival will be organised from July 7 to 9, as for a couple of years the annual three-day event could not be held on the old dates due to Ramazan,” Muhammad Tariq, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs, told a meeting here.

The meeting discussed the process to put in place the arrangements and float advertisements to attract tourists from across the world to the spectacular event.

Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Colonel Saqib of Frontier Corps, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, General Manager Sajjad Hameed, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irhsad Sudhar, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, Deputy Secretary Sports Jamshed Khan, President Chitral Polo Association Sikandar-ul-Mulk, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, PIA official Fayyaz Ahmad and officials from other departments also attended the meeting. Secretary Muhammad Tariq said the polo game had got international fame and every year thousands of visitors and tourists from across the world come to Chitral to watch the grand gala.