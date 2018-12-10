3 Day International Conference at Kinnaird College

Khalid Butt

In collaboration with Kinnaird College for Women, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Arizona State University, USA organized a three days international conference on “Interactions and Interchanges: Literature, Culture, Globalization”. The conference was meant to celebrate the successful completion of their 3 years of partnership.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission as a guest of honor. The event also inaugurated the 2nd issue of Kinnaird Journal of Research and Reviews in Social Sciences by Ms. Colleen Crenwelge- US Consul General along with the representatives of Arizona State University.

In the course of these three days, a variety of thematic topics relating to gender and body, belonging and dislocation, migrant populations, nations, and borders, colonialism and imperialism, experiences of war and peace, trauma and resilience, illness and healing, urbanization and the environment, memory, history and identity, experiences of colonialism and post colonialism, labor and work, were presented and discussed.

After significant contributions from Principal Kinnaird College, Dr. Rukhsana David and Director Research Dr. Ghazala Yaqub, this conference successfully marked the end of this partnership which provided an opportunity for researchers & scholars, from academia and industry to come together for broader collaboration in areas of common interest.

About 200 research papers from 30 national and international universities were presented in the conference.

This 3 day event was concluded with the souvenir distribution ceremony among participants and presenters by Principal Kinnaird College.

