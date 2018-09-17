3-day Global Science moot in AJK concludes

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

The 3-day International Science Conference concluded in AJK’s capital town on Monday with the firm resolve to cope with the challenges of the era regarding Natural Sciences, climate and Biodiversity with shared knowledge and research collaborations to make this planet a better place to live in.

“Keeping in view the fact that there is no planet ‘B’ the scientists have to work together for the betterment of the human being” it was also the buzz of the conference, held under the auspices of the state-run University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The largely attended global science moot ended with strong recommendations and emphasis and observation that Insufficient protected area for massive Eco system should immediately be increased, inadequate management practices related to issues that needs to be changed immediately, Major areas that host the maximum biodiversity are located along the LOC, where the researchers do not have access, they cannot get enough biodiversity data of this area.Construction of small dams on all streams and rivers of AJK to enhance ground water recharge that will increase the discharge of the springs.

“Deforestation is a burning issue that must be treated with free plantation all over AJ&K. Garbage collection and management should be implemented immediately”, the conference suggested.

While addressing concluding session of the conference Chief Guest Prof. Dr.Syed Dilnawz Ahmed Gardezi, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli (AJK) said that the students and faculty members were provided with the opportunity due to this conferences to interact with the scientists of international repute .” New Ideas and new plans are generated during such events”” he added. He also lauded the quality of the research papers and posters presented in the conferences which reflects global issues in a scientific manner.

The Chief Guest welcomed the International Delegates and urged them to play their role to lessen the miseries of people of Indian held Kashmir. He said, “People of Indian held Kashmir are subjected to Indian State terrorism and violations of human right therefore, the world should take notice of atrocities perpetrated by Indian Army.

