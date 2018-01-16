3 day flower exhibition kicks off in DMC east

Waseem Akhter Mayor Karachi along with Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East inaugurated three days flower exhibition in AL Murtuza Family Park PECHS.

Initiatives to make environment of city clean and greener, District East is playing leading role in this context, Mayor Karachi said.

He furthermore added that “We believe in reconciliation politics, by doing combine work political parties can work more effectively for the prosperity of city”.

While talking with media Mayor shared “This flower show is giving message that now we are ready to play our role for the prosperity of city, everyone is realizing development, prosperity and healthy environment in city.

Moreover he said that “We have to do work for the prosperity of city by planning and thinking beyond political stakes, in coming days citizens will see these types of activities in other districts also, we believe to work for the development of city without any bias” Later he appreciated the efforts of Chairman DMC East.

We give priority to opposition political parties just like same which we give to our political party, We are facing problems because of limited funds, Chairman dmc east share these views while talking with media.

Later Chairman along with Mayor and other officers of KMC and Dmc East visit and take information about different flowers from experts.

While sharing about the exhibition Chairman furthermore added that “In this exhibition we have several types of flowers which includes 40 types of Gul e Dawoodi, 15 types of Palm tree, 20 types of Bonzai and other.

He also added that “The main purpose of these exhibitions is to bring healthy environment for citizens”

Iqbal Sheikh director parks Jamshed Zone, UC chairman, Vice Chairman and large number of public were also present in the inauguration ceremony of 3 days exhibition.

