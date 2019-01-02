3-day exhibition of ‘Mixed Media Paintings’ kicks off at RAC

Rawalpindi

A three-day exhibition of ‘Mixed Media Paintings’ by senior artists Shahzad Hamid & Asim Minto kicked off at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, inaugurate the exhibition flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Shahzad Hamid is a senior painter/graphic designer having 30 year experience in this field and worked for many institutions & projects. He also conducted many exhibitions not only in Pakistan but also abroad. He has showcased 26 art pieces comprising on mixed media with acrylic having graphic techniques.

Shahzad Hamid has shown Pakistan culture starting with Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort and other famous historic places along-with still life using natural colors which made the paintings attractive.

On the other hand Asim Minto is an experienced painter and photographer having long journey in this field. He has been among visiting faculty of Fatima Jinnah Women University and also participated in many exhibitions including in Dubai, UK and Canada. He exhibited 30 art pieces on calligraphy, culture and still life using mixed media.

Addressing at the occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that art pieces of Shahzad Hamid & Asim Minto had their own importance due to reflections of patriotism showing Pakistan culture and still life.

She applauded RAC for displaying their work in art gallery. Naheed Manzoor said that both the artists are most senior in this field and their work is great source for young artists to learn from them. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed congratulated the artists and said that it was great honor for the Council to display their work.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp