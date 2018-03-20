3-day book fair starts at NUML

Staff Reporter

NUML is committed to bring the students again in libraries rather than wasting their time on cell-phones or other new era devices and book fairs can play a key role for revival of library culture in the country. Director General National University of Modern Languages, Brig Muhammad Ibrahim expressed these views on Monday while inaugurating the Book Fair launched by the Urdu Department of NUML.

He said that NUML is not against the modern devices but their negative use has badly affected the habit of reading books. “These kind of book fairs can play a key role for revival of library culture and hence we are committed to bring book reading culture in our university”, he added. Three-Day Book Fair 2018 has commenced at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) with an objective to revive book-reading traditions among young generation, particularly students.

A total of 12 book publishers with 36 stalls showcased a wide variety of books on the topics including literature, linguistics, management sciences, engineering, information technology, international relations, mass communication, Islamic studies, history, economics, corporate social responsibility, Pak-China Relations and translation and interpretation etc. The DG NUML said there was no greater pleasure than reading books in one’s leisure time. He said the current boost in technology has made it easier for students to get access to the E-books of their interest but the pleasure and contentment connected with the hard copy of a book, was inexplicable.

Head department of Urdu Dr Rubina Shahnaz, Directors and other faculty members’ along with students also attended the inaugural ceremony.