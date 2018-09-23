3-day anti-polio campaign begins

Multan

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Mudassar Riaz Malik inaugurated three-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to kids at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the health department have made all necessary arrangements for this three day anti polio drive in the district. The Health department constituted 1300 teams to administer anti polio drops to 800,000 kids.

The Deputy Commissioner urged upon citizens to vaccinate their kids against the crippling disease of polio. He instructed for providing tight security to the anti-polio workers during campaign.

As many as 1.354 million children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine in district Faisalabad during the three-day anti-polio campaign starting from Sept 24. Another two days would be observed as sweeping days for administering the polio drops to the leftover children. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated the campaign at a Pashtun locality near Railway Phatak, Chak No 209-RB, Jaranwala Road, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad accompanied him while Director Health Services Dr Riaz Chadhar, CEO Health Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr M Asif Shahzad, Dr Bilal Ahmad and other doctors were also present. DHO Dr M Asif Shehzad said on the occasion that all arrangements had been finalised to make the campaign successful and a total of 3,234 polio teams would take part in the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner Jhang Hafiz Shaukat Ali inaugurated the 5-day anti-polio drive in Jhang by administering vaccine to children at DHQ Hospital on Saturday. He said that the drive would continue from Sept 24 to 28, during which mobile teams of Health Department would go door-to-door for giving anti-polio vaccine to children under five years of age. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health stated that over 5,526,600 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive. As many as 955 mobilizers and 217 area managers will be deputed for vaccination, he added.

Meanwhile, a three days anti polio campaign start from September 24 to eradicate Polio in Hazara division. Special security measures have been taken, the administration has also deployed police and elite force with the immunization teams. More than five million children of under age of five years would be vaccinated in all across Hazara division whereas 220000 children of district Abbottabad would be immunized during this drive. While talking to APP District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal said that we have deputed 790 mobiles teams in district Abbottabad those would vaccinate children from door to door campaign and our 34 transit team would be deputed on bus stops and different entry points of the district.

Talking to reporters, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator Dr Fayyaz Ali Rumi said the anti-polio vaccine campaign was being undertaken in 24 union councils in Chitral. He said 76,000 children under the age of five years would be administered the oral polio vaccine and vitamin-A capsules during the drive. The EPI coordinator added the children from poor families were mostly malnourished therefore they had low immunity against vaccine preventable diseases.

He said 23 percent children all over the world had Vitamin-A deficiency which caused early deaths. The official urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease to save them from getting paralysed.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp