3-day 26th HVACR Expo and Conference begins

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The 26th Pakistan HVACR & Building Services Expo and Conference has begun in Expo Centre Karachi. The mega event was inaugurated by the former President of American Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Tim Wentz, in presence of senior officials of Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (PHVACR) society.

More than 300 visitors have put up their stalls in the event showcasing their products through more than 600 stalls in 7 halls of the venue. Around 70% of the exhibitors participating in the event are local manufacturers; with international participation rounding up the remaining 30%.

Speaking on the occasion Tim Wentz, Former President ASHRAE, said that, “We are glad to have partnered with PHVACR society for this grand expo. Pakistan holds a huge potential in the HVAC industry in terms of manufacturing and the market size both. Such events are integral to support this industry and especially encouraging for the local manufacturers to have their products represented on such a grand scale. ”

Abbas Sajid, Chief Convener PHVACR Expo, said that, “This is the 26th edition of the expo as well as the largest expo the society has arranged in the past 26 years. Our primary motive is to represent the potential of Pakistan’s HVAC industry to the world. We have devoted a complete hall for local manufacturers, naming it ‘Made in Pakistan’ and we are hopeful to let our exhibitors get the most out of it.”

Many national and international exhibitors presented their products ranging in alternative energy, power solutions, air conditioning/refrigeration, building materials, cooling towers, generators and many others.

