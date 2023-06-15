3 criminals arrested in raid

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three accuse allegedly involved in various robbery, bike snatching and street crime cases.

According to police spokesperson statement to media, Naseerabad Police busted a gang and arrested three robbers besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other substance from their possession, in an operation against criminal elements.

He said that Police arrested three accused namely Tariq, ringleader, Salman and Mubashir, who were allegedly involved in various robbery, bike snatching and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and nabbed the criminals have crimes record. —INP