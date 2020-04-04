3 Covid-19 patients recovered successfully

ABDUL KHALIQ QURESHI

ABBOTTABAD At least 23 coronavirus patients had been admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Abbottabad out of the 3 patients recovered successfully, thereafter, discharged from the DHQ Hospital on Friday. Moreover, remaining 20 coronavirus patients remained under treatment, while the deputed doctors and paramedic staff have had continued their unending efforts to look after them. Meanwhile, it was reported that three coronavirus suspects admitted in the Ayb Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad but cannot recover so far, reported.