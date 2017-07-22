3 cops, child killed in Karachi police van attack

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three police personnel and a 12-year-old boy were killed after six unidentified individuals opened fire on a police van parked near Korangi’s Darul Uloom in Karachi on Friday.

Superintendent Police Landhi Arif Aslam confirmed that an Awami Colony Police mobile was the target of the attack.

The dead personnel were identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Qamar Din and Constable Babar Ali. Constable Amjad, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital. The identity of the boy is still not known.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College Director Dr Seemi Jamali has said that all four victims received multiple bullet wounds, while a passerby Abid, 15, who was injured in the incident is now out of danger. A large number of police and paramilitary troops rushed to the area after the incident and cordoned off the crime scene.

The investigators, who were collecting evidence from the scene, said the policemen were not wearing bullet proof jackets issued by the department. They said the jackets were found in the vehicle. Witnesses said two motorcyclists fired at the van, killing two of its inmates instantly, and wounding another, plus a child.