3 cops among 9 martyred in Loralai DIG office attack

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least nine people including three policemen were martyred and 21 including policemen injured as unidentified gunmen attacked the office of deputy inspector general of police in Loralai, Balochistan on Tuesday.

Three to four unidentified gunmen entered the office of DIG Loralai and opened fire. A blast was also heard. “Two of the attackers were killed in retaliatory police fire,” sources added.

Those martyred included three policemen, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate in firing and blast while 21 others including 12 cops and nine civilians were injured.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition. According to police, the attack took place when interviews for recruitment in the force were under way at the DIG’s office. At least 800 candidates were present for enrolment in Balochistan police.

Contingents of police and other security forces were called to the site of the incident and the area was cordoned off. Fifteen officials, including DIG Nisar Ahmed Khan, were safely evacuated from the office.

Nasir Shah, SHO Loralai police station, told media that one of the gunmen was wearing suicide vest and he blew himself up at the entrance as other attackers stormed in. Station House Officer Shah also confirmed the death toll.

Fahim Otmankhail, a doctor at the Civil Hospital where most of the casualties were brought, said that some of the injured with life-threatening wounds have been referred to the Combined Military Hospital, Loralai for specialised treatment .

Police sources have identified some of the martyrs as Sadiq Ali, Ghulam Mohammad, Javed, Naimatullah, and Matiullah. Provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal has condemned the attack. FC Balochistan and Army troops were called in. Around 800 candidates were safely evacuated by troops. During the clearance operation, the remaining two suicide bombers were also shot dead and the area was cleared.

The injured through Army helicopters were shifted to Combine Military Hospital Quetta.

Earlier this month, at least four members of the security forces were killed in an attack on a Frontier Corps training base in Loralai. The dead included three police constables, two gardeners, one washerman, one cook, a ‘Class IV’ police employee as well as one civilian.

A clearance operation was carried out following the attack, and according to Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, two attackers were killed.

Meanwhile, six members of a family were killed in a “mortar shell” blast inside their residence in Bannu district on Tuesday evening. According to District Police Officer Bannu Yasir Afridi, the explosion took place inside a room of the house situated within the limits of Haved police station.

It occurred when a 60-millimetre mortar shell exploded inside the house, according to KP police spokesperson Waqar Khan. As a result, a man — who was a teacher — his wife and their four children were killed.

The spokesperson said it had been confirmed that the blast was caused by some sort of an artillery shell.

