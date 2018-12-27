3 coal miners die as mine collapses

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least three coal miners died while two others were rescued when a mine collapsed in Balochistan’s Dukki district on Thursday morning, District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Hashim told media..

According to the DPO, the incident took place in the Chamlang area of the district. The police official said five miners were working thousands of feet deep inside a mine, when it suddenly collapsed.

A large number of coal miners reached the site of the incident and launched rescue efforts on their own to ensure the safe recovery of the trapped miners.

