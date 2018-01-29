3 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Three local inmates including two women were grievously injured as a result of fresh massive abuse of cease fire by the Indian troops in form of unprovoked shelling on the line of control in Khuiratta sector of Kotli district and Battal Sector in Rawalakot District of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday, the concerned areas official sources said.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked cease fire violations in Khuiratta, Kotli and Battal, Rawalakot sector targeting civil population”, ISPR said on Sunday.

“Three citizens including two women got injured due to Indian firing”, Inter Services Public Relations said in a media release.

“Pakistan army troops effectively responded to Indian posts from where firing was initiated”, it added.

Local official sources, when contacted confirmed to this Correspondent over telephone Sunday evening that the three of the local civilians including two women were injured in the unprovoked Indian firing on forward villages in Khuiratta sector close to this side of the LoC in Kotli district and Battal sector in Rawalakot district.

Indian troops, the sources underlined quoting latest reports pouring in the Indian firing-prone forward villages, opened firing Sunday targeting the civilian populous areas besides other places close to this side of the LoC in the two districts.