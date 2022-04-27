3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide attack

Burqa-clad woman identified as bomber; PM Shehbaz vows exemplary punishment to perpetrators; Writes special message of condolence to Chinese President Xi; BLA Majeed Brigade owns responsibility

At least four people were killed, including three Chinese nationals, and four sustained injuries in a suicide attack on a van inside the University of Karachi near Confucius Institute, on Tuesday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the attack was carried out by a burqa-clad woman carrying a schoolbag in which explosives were kept.

The CTD, in a report, said that about three to four kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, adding that the explosives were made up of steel ball-bearings.

The blast took place at 1:52pm and after being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

Sources said that the foreign teachers, onboard a van, were heading towards the department when the explosion occurred. Rangers personnel riding on two motorbikes were escorting the van.

CTD confirmed that it was a suicide attack and a burqa-clad woman, who could be seen in the CCTV footage of the incident, was responsible.

Police sources said that four Rangers personnel were injured in the explosion, adding that that the personnel were deployed for the security of the van. The condition of the Rangers personnel is out of danger now.

Those killed in the explosion were identified as Confucius Institute’s Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and the van’s driver Khalid. Meanwhile Balochistan Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for today’s attach on Chinese nationals in Karachi University. The group spokesperson says the suicide bombing was carried out by a female suicide bomber identified as Shari Baloch.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Chinese embassy in Islamabad and said that those who took the lives of Chinese nationals will be hanged and attack on iron relations between Pakistan and China is unbearable.

During his visit to the embassy, he met Chinese Charge d Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue. He also wrote a special message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese nationals in a van blast at Karachi University. He said the entire Pakistani nation is in shock and grief over the brutal attack on its Iron Brothers.

He said the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government, people and families of the victims.

Condemning the incident, Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan s determination to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from its soil. He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to reach Karachi on Wendesday. He said we will not sit idle until criminals are arrested and punished. He said those who took the lives of Chinese nationals will be hanged.

The Prime Minister said that make all arrangements will be made for repatriation of dead bodies and return of injured with honour and respect.

He also ordered to increase the security of Chinese nationals and organizations working in Pakistan. He said no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recorded his impressions in the condolence book at the embassy.

SINDH CM visits Chinese Consulate Soon after the blast, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reached the Chinese Consulate and briefed the consul general on the explosion at the University of Karachi.