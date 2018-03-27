3 children die of consuming toxic sweets

Three children died of consuming toxic sweets in the provincial capital here on Monday.

Police said three children ate sweets purchased from a local tuck shop in Manawan area of Lahore which were poisonous.

Due to eating the toxic sweets condition of the three children including Tayyeb, Haseeb and Alishba deteriorated and they died while being provided medical treatment.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Noorul Amin Mengal has said that samples of the sweets from the said and other shops have been collected and sent for laboratory test.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered into the incident and investigation was in progress.—INP

