3 children die as school wall falls

Our Correspondent

Nagarparkar

Three children were killed when the wall of a primary school building fell on them in village Bhooro Sand, near Nagarparkar town in Sindh, on Friday.

The victims, identified as six-year-old Ambreen, five-year-old Muqeema and her brother, Ali Raza, were playing near the wall when it fell on them. The victims’ relatives and villagers, who retrieved the bodies from the debris, told local journalists that the building of the government primary school was in a very dangerous condition.