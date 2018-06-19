3 brothers killed in land sliding, heavy rain halts vehicular traffic

Staff Reporter

Zohb/Harnai

Three minor real brothers were killed in landsliding in Silyaza area near Zhob in Balochistan province on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday. The ill-fated family was having picnic in Silyaza area near Zhob when the landslide hit, killing three real brothers and injuring five other persons. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, a youth named Asad drowned while bathing in a canal near Zhob. Meanwhile, it is reported from Harnai that the vehicular traffic was halted on the National Highway in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday after heavy rain led to overflow of water streams.

According to Meet office, there was flooding in streams, rivers of Harnai after last night’s downpours. This also led to suspension of traffic at three points on the Harnai-Punjab National Highway, leaving hundred of passengers and vehicles stranded on the third day of Eid ul Ftir. The torrential rain is feared to have damaged seasonal crop and orchards. Local Levies have reached the scene to make arrangements for the traffic to resume.