3 brothers injured in dacoity attempt

Rawalpindi

Three real brothers were injured during a dacoity at Lane 6 Quaid Azam colony Chakri Road in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni, police station here.

According to details, three unidentified dacoits came at Madina Karyana Store and made the shopkeeper namely Kamran hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits tried to snatch cash and mobile phone.

In the meantime, the shopkeeper’s two brothers identified as Shoiab and Sohail offered resistance.

The dacoits opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, three brother sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) while dacoits fled from crime scene.—APP