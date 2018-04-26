3 brothers among 6 killed in Layyah accident

Layyah

At least six people were killed and one injured when a passenger bus collided with a tractor trolley in Shaukatabad area of District Layyah Wednesday morning. Police said that bus and tractor-trolley collided with each other due to speeding near Fatehpur area.

Three brothers who were travelling to work are among the deceased. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Hospital Layyah for post-mortem and medical treatment respectively. The deceased have been identified as Nasir, Moosa Khan, and Muhammad Yasin, all of whom were sons of Haji Ameer Shah, Ghafoor Khan, son of Aslam Khan and Ramzan, son of Ghulam Haider.

Moreover, in another incident, a speeding tanker carrying petroleum spirit overturned on National Highway near Bahawalpur, as a result, the spirit spilled on the road. Rescue teams have reached the site and operation to clear road is under way. The tanker was traveling to Karachi from Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile a man shot and injured his transgender sibling Tuesday night when the latter refused to give him money, said the police. The injured person, Nirma, said his brother would often ask her for money and on refusing he would beat the former. She added that with her income she even organised her accused brother’s wedding.

However, this time when Nirma refused, her brother and his friends thrashed her first and then shot and injured his sibling. Following the incident Nirma was shifted to Nishtar Hospital, Multan while a case was filed against her brother and four others in Kot Addu police station.—INP