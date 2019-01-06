3 booked for murdering woman

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The police after six months registered a case against three persons for poisoning a woman to death. The police on Sunday said that one Aaliya Bibi v/o Rashid had died six months ago in village Patesar, in the limits of the Cantt police station, and was later laid to rest.

Fahad Iltaf, the brother of the deceased woman, was charged in a complaint lodged with the police that her deceased sister’s husband Rashid with the help of his mother Bashiran Bibi and brother Nasir had poisoned her to death. The acused had portrayed the death of Aaliya as suicide.

The police now have registered a murder case against Rashid, his mother Bashiran Bibi and brother Nasir and started investigations. Meanwhile a man was shot and killed over old rivalry. The police on Sunday that Sultan alias Naveed Cheema was shot and seriously injured by 12 persons namely, Shoaib, Tayyab, Waqar, Zulfiqar, Mudassar, Ali, Afzal, etc on Saturday over a dispute regarding lodging of complaints with the police against them in village Sukhnian.

