3 blood banks sealed

On the direction of Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Sulman Rafique, Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority (PBTA) Secretary Dr Muhammad Athar visited blood banks in various cities of Punjab and sealed three facilities in Multan over poor arrangements. The cities visited include Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat and Khanewal.

The purpose of the visit was to ensure blood banking facilities in these areas. Both public and private blood banks were visited.—Agencies

