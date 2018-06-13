3 arrested for cheating public

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has arrested three personsed namely Muhammad Gulzar, Imran Maqsood and Malik Amjad Sadheer from different areas of Lahore for their alleged involvementin fabrication of documents and cheating public at large.

During the course of inquiry against all three accused on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices which provides suffice evidence that all the accused in connivance with each other obtained illegal monitory benefits through fraudulent activities including the use of fake NAB letters, NOCs and following the corrupt practices, the accused have been arrested in execution of warrant of arrests which were authorized by DG NAB, Lahore.

The inquiry proceedings also disclosed that the accused persons had gained pecuniary advantages by preparing false, forged and fabricated documents and agreements in respect of various plots of DHA Lahore and other numerous private Housing Societies.