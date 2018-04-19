3.8m households registered in pilot phase of BISP poverty resurvey

Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has registered 3.8 million household in pilot phase of poverty resurvey being conducted in 16 districts of the country started in June 2016 from Harripur. The pilot project districts included Haripur, Bahawalpur (Punjab), Nasirabad and Sukkur (Sindh) where desk approach was introduced while in other 12 districts Mirpur (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Charsadda, LakkiMarwat, Chakwal, Layyah, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur (Punjab), Jacobabad, Sukkur, Thatta (Sindh), Gilgit (Gilgit Baltistan), Qila Saifullah, Kech, Nasirabad (Balochistan) and Mohammand Agency (FATA) the data was being compiled through door to door approach.

BISP has adopted CAPI (Computer Assisted Personal Interviews) instead of (Paper Assisted Personal Interviews) PAPI technique this time to overcome the inclusion and exclusion errors, an official of BISP told APP. For verification of the authenticity, operation review firms are being procured through a competitive and transparent process, he informed. Currently 5.4 million beneficiaries are registered with the BISP while the area wise figures show that 2.057 million beneficiaries are registered in Punjab.—APP