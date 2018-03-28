3.69 lac youngsters registered with TEVTA’s SLMIS portal

Staff Repoeter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that around 3.69 lac students registered with world’s sixth and Pakistan’s first online Skilled Labor Market Information System (SLMIS) in just three years. SLMIS is playing its role in eliminating unemployment from largest province of Pakistan as well providing job opportunities to youngsters.

Talking to a meeting of officials regarding performance of SLMIS here on Tuesday, Irfan Qaiser sheikh went on saying that launched three years ago in 2015, so far SLMIS has facilitated thousands of TEVTA pass outs who not only got jobs in Pakistani market but SLMIS helped them in getting jobs in foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries.

He said that three years ago, there were several online job portals were working but none of them were focusing the youth having technical and vocational education. After taking thorough view of these portals, it was decided that a portal should be established which do fulfill the needs of the youngster who have technical and vocational education, he added. Irfan went on saying that since its inception; SLMIS has not only provided jobs information but also guided the students about the employers and other job related information. He said that through this portal they can know the jobs available in technical and vocational sector while sitting anywhere in the world. This is especially for the youngsters belonging to rural areas, he added.

He said that in just three years 369,684 students were registered with this SLMIS whereas around 35,000 employers have been registered l. only local but several international employers are also updating their jobs in this portal. Talking about SLMIS he said that TEVTA pass-outs can submit their particulars for SLMIS developed by TEVTA Punjab.

At present, UK, Korea, Malaysia, Philippine and Sri Lanka are using labor market information systems and all these systems have been studied in development of SLMIS by Punjab TEVTA.