3.5m saplings planted

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that 3.5 million saplings had been planted across the country during the ongoing national tree plantation campaign. After planting a sapling at the lawns of Govt Jinnah Islamia Boys College here on Saturday, he said that living in a pollution-free atmosphere was basic right of everyone and the government was making hectic efforts for the noble cause. He said that Pakistan was in the 10 countries of the world which were facing the climate change challenges. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and College Principal Prof.Dr Mujahid Bukhari were also present. SAPM Usman Dar announced the start of four more BS Programmes for students in the college.

