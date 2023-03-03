Karachi Kings will look to stay alive in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 when they take on Islamabad United for a second time this season.

The Kings currently sit outside the playoffs spot and are quickly running out of games to change their trajectory while Islamabad needs a win to solidify their chances of making the top-2 and avoid an elimination game first up.

All the threads guarantee that the game between the two sides will deliver on the promises.

Here is all you need to know ahead of tonights meeting between the two sides.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United head-to-head PSL record:

Islamabad leads their head-to-head in a landslide with 13 games to 6 which includes an ongoing 5-match win streak.

Karachi last beat Islamabad in March 2020.

When and where will the game take place?

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the contest at 7:00 PM (PKT)

Players to watch:

Islamabad will finally get to call on the services of Alex Hales for the first time in PSL 8 and with Rahmanullah Gurbaz the two could conjure up some fireworks early.

They also possess plenty of big-hitting power in Azam Khan and Asif Ali while Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Tom Curran remain their best threats with the ball.

For Karachi, Matthew Wade has been in decent touch as of late while Imad Wasim remains a big threat with the bat.

The Kings will look to Mohammad Amir and Tabraiz Shamsi for wickets with the ball.

Form:

Both United and Kings are coming into the contest on the back of losses.

United dropped their previous game to Lahore Qalandars while the Kings were beaten by Zalmi.

Imad Wasim’s side has lost three of their previous five games including one to United in their last meeting.

A loss tonight will almost end their chances of making the playoffs.

Where to watch the PSL fixture between Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United?

Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports will broadcast the game live in Pakistan.

Live streaming is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

For all things PSL visit here. For more on Islamabad United visit here For more on Karachi Kings visit here.